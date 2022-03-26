Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.64 or 0.07010083 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,178.55 or 0.99848987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00043984 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

