Wing Price Reaches $21.43 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.64 or 0.07010083 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,178.55 or 0.99848987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00043984 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

