WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of HYZD opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 266.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares in the last quarter.

