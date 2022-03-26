X-CASH Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.76 million and $16,777.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.