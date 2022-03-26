Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to report sales of $193.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $87.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $889.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870.70 million to $915.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $985.21 million, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

