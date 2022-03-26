Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $193.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.28 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $87.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870.70 million to $915.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $985.21 million, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

XHR opened at $19.01 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $9,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

