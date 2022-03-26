Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will report $9.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $29.66 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

