YAM V3 Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. YAM V3 has a market cap of $3.26 million and $307,026.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,190,469 coins and its circulating supply is 13,314,150 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

