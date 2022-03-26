Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $901.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Yext by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 223,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

