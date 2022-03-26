Yield Guild Games Price Tops $2.79 on Major Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00006290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $313.08 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.61 or 0.07001051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.22 or 0.99829669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,139,662 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.