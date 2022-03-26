Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.10. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 23,021 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

