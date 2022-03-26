Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%.

APPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

