Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $4.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the highest is $5.19. CACI International reported earnings of $5.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

CACI stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.81. 150,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a 52 week low of $235.34 and a 52 week high of $309.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

