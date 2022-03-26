Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) to report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.1% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 60.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

