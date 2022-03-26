Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $995.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

