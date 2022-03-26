Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $941.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $941.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.20 million and the highest is $981.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

