Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

