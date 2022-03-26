Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is $1.28. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $12.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.36.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 327,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.02. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,553,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

