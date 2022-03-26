Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will post ($2.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.71) and the lowest is ($2.33). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($5.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($3.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 635,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,693. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

