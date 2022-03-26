Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $118.24. 1,415,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,547. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.84.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

