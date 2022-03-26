Zacks: Analysts Expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will report $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $49.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 million to $50.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.96 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $65.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million.
Shares of Arteris stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Arteris has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $27.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $5,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arteris (Get Rating)
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
