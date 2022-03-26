Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.04. Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 244,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,673. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock worth $3,471,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

