Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

