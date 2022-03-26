Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $128.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.