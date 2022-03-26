Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will report sales of $111.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.62 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $464.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.34 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $196.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

