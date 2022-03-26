Zacks: Analysts Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Post $1.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.53. Equitable reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $773,363,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Equitable by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

