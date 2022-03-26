Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SOHO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 171,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.