Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.98. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Virtu Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.