Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.98. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $158.73 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

