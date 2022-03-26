Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.91 Million

Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will announce $167.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.37 million and the lowest is $152.72 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $833.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $906.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $945.42 million, with estimates ranging from $904.72 million to $987.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,747,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

