Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.92 Million

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) to announce $204.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.50 million. New Relic reported sales of $172.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,751,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

