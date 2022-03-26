Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Announce $3.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) to announce $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $14.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $138.62 on Friday. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.