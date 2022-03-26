Zacks: Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.12 million. FibroGen reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $144.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

