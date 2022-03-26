Zacks: Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will report sales of $38.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.84 billion and the highest is $38.90 billion. JD.com posted sales of $31.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $179.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 billion to $180.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $202.43 billion to $216.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

