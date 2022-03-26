Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($1.03). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

