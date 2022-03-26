Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $2.93 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will report $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the lowest is $2.05. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $13.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $16.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $16.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 991,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $78.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.