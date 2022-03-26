Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOCGet Rating) will post sales of $128.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.52 million to $137.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $113.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $519.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $543.54 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,874,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,045,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 1,941,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after buying an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 1,716,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

