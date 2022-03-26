Zloadr Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (ZDR)

Zloadr (ZDR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zloadr has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $962,933.32 and $42.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00112499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

