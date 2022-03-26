Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $152.63 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

