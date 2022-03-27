-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pardes Biosciences.

PRDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Pardes Biosciences stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 497,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,571,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,229,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $16,370,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $8,185,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,367,000.

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

