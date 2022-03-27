$15.41 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will report $15.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $61.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,574 shares of company stock worth $958,426.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

