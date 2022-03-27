15,009 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $213.49. 622,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.