$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.28 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $135.68 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

