$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

DKS opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

