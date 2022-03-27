20,688 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,239,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

