21,150 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

