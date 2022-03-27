2,900 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $25.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $756.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,188.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

