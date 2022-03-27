3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:DDD opened at $16.04 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,301 shares of company stock worth $606,182 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

