3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 548.5% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, an increase of 548.5% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TGOPY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 993,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

