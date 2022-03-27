$420.54 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $420.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $420.80 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $785.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.01. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

